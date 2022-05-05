Two held for killing woman

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police arrested two persons for allegedly killing a woman on Wednesday. Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal said that the deceased, K Rupasri, 29, was a widow. On April 27, she was stabbed to death while working in a cornfield.

Police arrested S Praveen (35), a native of Tenali, and G Ravi Kumar (35) native of Chilumuru in connection with the murder. Praveen had an illicit relationship with Rupasri.

In the last few weeks, she refused to meet him. Enraged with this, Praveen threatened Rupasri and her father. Still being neglected, the accused, with the help of Ravi Kumar, stabbed her in front of other workers.