After 4 days, woman returns kidnapped boy

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Four days after she had allegedly kidnapped a five-year-old boy from Tirumala, the woman returned the child to the police on Thursday morning, even as six special investigation teams were searching for the duo.

Tirumala I-Town Police identified the woman (25) as a resident Mandya in Karnataka, who had arrived at hilltop shrine on April 30, a day before she took the boy, identified as C Govardhan Royal alias Chintu, a resident of Daminedu near Tiruchanoor. Her parents, who accompanied the woman and boy back, reportedly told the police that she has been mentally unstable.

The woman, her parents said, had left home 10 days ago, and a missing complaint had been lodged in Karnataka. Police said that she had taken away the boy after befriending him near the Golla Mandapam in front of the Srivari Temple. “She boarded the Seshadri Express from Tirupati railway station and reached home on May 2. She told her parents that she had picked the boy up at Tirumala,” circle inspector S Jaganmohan Reddy told reporters.

The officer added that her parents coaxed the woman into returning the boy. She has been charged under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping). The police had constituted six teams to find the abductor and the boy.