Low pressure brings mercury down, heatwave in 4 places

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Day temperatures have come down in the last couple of days under the impact of the low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a depression by May 8. In the last 24-hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, the highest daytime temperature of 41.7 degree C was reported in Mangapatnam of Muddanur mandal in the Kadapa district. In 26 places, the daytime temperature was above 40 degree C, which is far less compared to the past couple of weeks.

Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data indicates that only four places in the State experienced a heatwave on Thursday. It said 42 places in the state likely to experience a heatwave on Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather report says thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (with a speed of 30-40 kmp) are likely to occur at one or two places on Friday across the state and in Rayalaseema on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected for the next two days in one or two places in North Coastal and Rayalaseema and light rains in a few places in south coastal districts.