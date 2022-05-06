STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Renovated Srivari Mettu pathway opens for pilgrims

The TTD Board chief cited ‘puranas’ and said Sri Venkateswara Swamy himself used the ancient route to reach Tirumala.

Published: 06th May 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy relaunching the Srivari Mettu pathway. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy relaunching the Srivari Mettu pathway. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tiurmala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday reopened the renovated Srivari Mettu footpath after performing rituals. Subba Reddy said the sudden downpour on November 16, 17 and 18 last year led to massive landslides, which damaged the footpath.

The TTD Board chief cited ‘puranas’ and said Sri Venkateswara Swamy himself used the ancient route to reach Tirumala. “The inscriptions of the Srivari temple also reveal that this footpath was developed by the kings of the Vijayanagara Empire and emperor Sri Krishna Devaraya had regularly used the path,” he observed.

He complimented the TTD engineers for completing the repair works at a cost of `3.60 crore and ahead of the schedule. “Though it was a difficult task to carry the materials required for restoration works to the damaged site, our engineering officials did an excellent job,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD YV Subba Reddy renovated Srivari Mettu footpath landslides footpath
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp