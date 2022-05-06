STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SI, CI suspended for death of a man in Bhimadole police custody

The district administration ordered a probe by the RDO into the custodial death. Eluru district SP Rahul Dev Sharma said Appa Rao hanged himself from the window of the police station’s bathroom.

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two police officers have been placed under suspension in connection with the death of a man in Bhimadole police custody on Wednesday.  M Appa Rao (35) of Pothunuru in Denduluru was detained on Tuesday in connection with a chain-snatching incident reported a week ago.

Eluru district SP Rahul Dev Sharma said Appa Rao hanged himself from the window of the police station’s bathroom. Based on the direction of DGP K Rajendranath Reddy, Eluru Range DIG G Pala Raju issued an order on Thursday suspending SI Veerabhadra Rao and Circle Inspector M Subba Rao. The district administration ordered a probe by the RDO into the custodial death.

Comments

