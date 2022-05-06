SI, CI suspended for death of a man in Bhimadole police custody

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two police officers have been placed under suspension in connection with the death of a man in Bhimadole police custody on Wednesday. M Appa Rao (35) of Pothunuru in Denduluru was detained on Tuesday in connection with a chain-snatching incident reported a week ago.

Eluru district SP Rahul Dev Sharma said Appa Rao hanged himself from the window of the police station’s bathroom. Based on the direction of DGP K Rajendranath Reddy, Eluru Range DIG G Pala Raju issued an order on Thursday suspending SI Veerabhadra Rao and Circle Inspector M Subba Rao. The district administration ordered a probe by the RDO into the custodial death.