Six-year-old raped in Andhra's Anakapalle

The girl's parents found her in an unconscious state with severe bleeding. She was immediately shifted to the area hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In yet another ghastly incident, a six-year-old was sexually assaulted by her neighbour at Anakapalle in the early morning on Friday.

The girl, who has accompanied her elder sister to the toilet, was whisked away by the accused, who lives in the neighbouring house. He sexually assaulted the girl. 

When the sister of the girl told her parents that someone took away the six-year-old, they began searching for her. The girl's parents found her in an unconscious state with severe bleeding. She was immediately shifted to the area hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the police reached the hospital and gathered information about the incident. The police formed three special teams to nab the accused, who fled from the spot after resorting to the heinous crime. 

Police registered a case and took up an investigation. The girl’s parents demanded stringent action against the accused. 

POCSO Anakapalle Minor sexual assault Andhra Pradesh
