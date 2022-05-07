STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials told to speed up house constructions at YSR Jagananna Colonies

The officials concerned should encourage beneficiaries and take necessary action to speed up construction of houses at YSR Jagananna Colonies, said district collector Venugopal Reddy.

Published: 07th May 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The officials concerned should encourage beneficiaries and take necessary action to speed up the construction of houses at YSR Jagananna Colonies, said district collector Venugopal Reddy.

He visited the layout at Phirangipuram and inspected the progress of construction work here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that four layouts have been set up on 17.96 acres of land in Phirangipuram and house sites were allotted to 625 beneficiaries.

He instructed the officials to take the required action to provide all basic amenities, including water, electricity, and drainage at the layouts.

