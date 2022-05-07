SP, GMC chief inspect traffic in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Hafeez and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri on Friday visited Shankar Vilas flyover and railway station route area and inspected the traffic conditions.

They discussed measures being taken up to regulate traffic and necessary action to be taken in the future to prevent traffic issues in these areas. The bridge connects the east and west constituencies of the city and faces traffic congestion on a regular basis.

The officials also visited the surrounding areas and gave required instructions to the police personnel to prevent traffic jams in the area. Traffic DSP Raman Kumar, and GMC officials were also present.