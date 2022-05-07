STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SP, GMC chief inspect traffic in Guntur

The officials also visited the surrounding areas and gave required instructions to the police personnel to prevent traffic jams in the area. 

Published: 07th May 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur SP Arif Hafeez and GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri inspect traffic in Guntur on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

Guntur SP Arif Hafeez and GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri inspect traffic in Guntur on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Hafeez and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri on Friday visited Shankar Vilas flyover and railway station route area and inspected the traffic conditions. 

They discussed measures being taken up to regulate traffic and necessary action to be taken in the future to prevent traffic issues in these areas. The bridge connects the east and west constituencies of the city and faces traffic congestion on a regular basis.

The officials also visited the surrounding areas and gave required instructions to the police personnel to prevent traffic jams in the area. Traffic DSP Raman Kumar, and GMC officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Superintendent of Police GMC Commissioner inspected traffic railway station route
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp