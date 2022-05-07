STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Textile Park: Central team to inspect hub in Kopparthy

The State government proposed to set up the textile park in 1,188 acres in the YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub being developed at Kopparthy and conveyed the same to the Centre.

Published: 07th May 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 04:56 AM

AP Industrial Infrastructure Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy. (Photo | Twitter, @sakshinews)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of central government officials visited the State on Friday to check the possibility of setting up a textile park at Kopparthy in Kadapa district. The delegation, led by Union Textile Department Director HS Nanda, met AP Industrial Infrastructure Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy and Managing Director J Subramanyam and left for Kopparthy to inspect the infrastructure facilities there on Saturday.

Following a request from the Andhra Pradesh government to set up an integrated textile park in Kopparthy under PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) Park scheme, the delegation from the Centre discussed various issues with the APIIC chairman and managing director.

The State government sent proposals to the Centre to set up one of the seven textile parks proposed by the Centre under PM MITRA scheme in Kopparthy. Stating that opportunities are ample for setting up the integrated textile park in Kopparthy, the APIIC chairman said YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub is an ideal location for the park.

The State government proposed to set up the textile park in 1,188 acres in the YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub being developed at Kopparthy and conveyed the same to the Centre. Textile exports from AP stands at `3,615 crore per year. Director (Industries) Srijana, APIIC Executive Directors Sudarshan Babu other officials were present.

