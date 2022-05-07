STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three arrested for killing beggar for rejecting idli

Vagrant refused to take food from them after they called him chaddi-gang member.

Published: 07th May 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 04:24 AM

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police on Friday arrested three persons for reportedly killing a beggar at Ankireddypalem in Guntur on May 1. According to the police, the prime accused, Mahesh, in an inebriated state offered an idli packet to a beggar at Housing Board Colony and humiliated him by comparing him with Chaddi gang.

Offended by this, the beggar refused to accept idli from him and a heated argument broke out between them.

Enraged by this, Mahesh along with his two friends — Anil and Satish — took the beggar to a secluded place in Ankireddypalem on a two-wheeler. They thrashed him with sticks and stones. The beggar died on spot after suffering severe injuries. They fled the scene.

The police found the body and filed a case under suspicious death and launched an investigation.“On the direction of North DSP Jessy Prashanthi, Nallapadu police arrested the three. The details of the deceased are not known and the accused were produced in the court,” the DSP said.

