7,473 land jobs on first day of mega job mela held at Acharya Nagarjuna University

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: AS many as 7,473 candidates secured jobs on the first day of YSRC mega job mela held at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Saturday. YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy inaugurated the third leg of the job mela.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that over 97,000 aspirants from erstwhile West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam district have registered for the two-day job mela. Over 142 companies related to banking, finance, insurance, IT, retail logistics, pharma, construction, healthcare, education, marketing, and sales participated on the first day of the employment drive.

About 31,000 job aspirants participated on the first day of the job mela, 1,562 were short-listed, and offer letters were received by 373 members. He said that a special cell will be set up and required action will be taken to continue job melas and provide jobs to unemployed youth across the State.

Vijayasai also called on the employed youth to contribute to the development of the State. Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, MP Mopidevi Venkataramana were also present. Meanwhile, the APSRTC has started special buses from Guntur and Vijayawada to the university.