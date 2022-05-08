STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandragiri SI arrested for ‘abetment’ of suicide

The girl belonging to GA Kottala village of Pamidi mandal in Anantapur district, completed her bachelor’s degree from Padmavathi Degree College.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A Sub-Inspector attached to Chandragiri police station was arrested by Tadipatri police on Saturday on a charge of cheating a girl, who allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide on Wednesday. She died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Anantapur. 

The girl belonging to GA Kottala village of Pamidi mandal in Anantapur district, completed her bachelor’s degree from Padmavathi Degree College. It was alleged that SI Vijaya Kumar Nayak, who hails from GA Kottala, trapped the girl on the pretext of love. He was accused of cheating the girl by promising to marry her. Having learnt that Vijaya Kumar had already married another woman, the girl was depressed and resorted to the extreme step.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father Tirupal Nayak with Tadipatri police, a case was registered against the Sub-Inspector. It is learnt that Vijaya Kumar married the woman after a case was filed against him based on a complaint lodged by her. Following the orders of Anantapur SP Fakeerappa Kaginelli, Tadipatri DSP Chaitanya took Vijaya Kumar into custody. He was sent to judicial remand.

2 held under POCSO Act 
Kadapa police registered cases against two persons, one in Pulivendula and the other in Simhadripuram, suo motu for sexually harassing minor girls and the two accused were arrested under the directions district Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan. 

According to police, Shiva Shankar, a teacher in a government school near Pulivendula, was accused of misbehaving with a girl student by calling her alone to the classroom. He further threatened the girl not to lodge any complaint against him. Another accused, K Amareswar (32), took objectionable photos of a minor girl and circulated the same on social media platforms. Cases were registered against the two accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

