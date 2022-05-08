STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan governmentt fulfilled 98% promises: Subba Reddy 

TTD chief YV Subba Reddy. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TTD Chairman and YSRC coordinator of Visakhapatnam, Alluri and Anakapalle districts YV Subba Reddy has said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in Chief Minister chair now because of party workers and their unflinched support. Addressing a meeting of the party workers of three districts here on Saturday, Subba Reddy said during the five-year rule of TDP, the State suffered a lot. Jagan observed the difficulties of people during his padayatra and 98% of his poll promises have been fulfilled, he said.

Subba Reddy said there was a corruption-free regime under the leadership of Jagan in the State. The Chief Minister came to the rescue of people during the Covid-19 pandemic by ensuring that there was no fiscal burden on them. Not even a single good work was done by Naidu during his five-year tenure, he alleged.

The Gadapa Gadapaku YSRC programme will be conducted in the State from May  11  and party workers will explain the welfare schemes implemented by the State government in the last three years to the people. Committed party workers will get due recognition, he assured.

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, in charge minister Vidadala Rajini, Visakhapatnam YSRC president M Srinivasa Rao, MLCs V Kalyani and Vamsikrishna, MP MVV Satyanarayana and Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari were present. Earlier, Subba Reddy was given a warm welcome on his arrival at the airport. A large number of workers thronged the airport to greet him.

