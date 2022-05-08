STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister expects better Sagarmala ranking for Andhra Pradesh

Multimodal logistics parks are being set up in Visakhapatnam and Anantapur districts, he said. 

YSR Congress MLA Gudivada Amarnath

YSR Congress MLA Gudivada Amarnath (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath exudes confidence that Andhra Pradesh will stand top in Sagarmala rankings, improving its position from the present fourth rank. He asserted that the AP is witnessing inclusive growth taking advantage of the 972 kms-long coast, abundant resources, skilled youth, and efficient government.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi after participating in the National Sagarmala Apex Committee meeting, he said plans are afoot to develop 10 ports and nine fishing harbours in the state. Multimodal logistics parks are being set up in Visakhapatnam and Anantapur districts, he said. 

