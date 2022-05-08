STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu’s tour a struggle for TDP existence: Ambati

He lashed out at the TDP chief  for his remarks on anti-incumbency against the State government.

Published: 08th May 2022 04:46 AM

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Saturday termed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s three-day visit to districts to take part in ‘Badude Badudu’ protests against the State government a struggle for political existence. “He has proved himself to be a big actor. But unfortunately, there was not much public response to his tour. Though there were no sizeable crowds at the meetings addressed by the TDP chief, a section of the media made a vain attempt to project Naidu’s visit a huge success,” Ambati said. 

Addressing a news conference here, Ambati reminded Naidu’s challenge that he would quit politics if it was proved that any other State had a higher power tariff than Andhra Pradesh. “Karnataka is collecting higher power tariff than Andhra Pradesh and RTC fare is higher in Maharashtra compared to AP,” he said and asked Naidu if he was ready to quit politics.

He lashed out at the TDP chief for his remarks on anti-incumbency against the State government. He made it clear that there was no anti-incumbency in the State. On Naidu’s reported moves on making a political alliance with other parties, he said the TDP chief doesn’t have the courage to go it alone in the next elections and Jana Sena is ready for a truck with TDP. 

Ambati accused the Leader of Opposition of spreading false information on power tariff, taxes and RTC fare to mislead the people as he was not able to digest the positive response to the welfare governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

