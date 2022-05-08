People yearning for a change of government, says Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said all sections of people in the State are yearning for a change of government. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the TDP chief asserted that his three-day visit to the districts drew a rousing reception from the people.

The ‘Badude Badudu’ rallies were held in seven districts of 21 Assembly constituencies, carrying out the anti-taxation campaign in the presence of lakhs of participants.

"People had voluntarily come forward to express their anguish over the hike in taxes and financial burden. The overwhelming anger over unbearable taxation had only exposed the rising public opinion against the government," he said.

Naidu asserted that every member in every household and all people in every village are looking for a change of guard in the State. "This was clearly evident during the Badude Badudu campaign. All these signs had only indicated the growing commitment of the Telugu Desam ‘thammullu’ to the cause of reconstruction of the State," he averred.

Naidu said the rising popularity of the TDP was a clear indication of the emerging change in AP. Whole villages arrived and took part in the rallies held against the government under ‘Badude Badudu’.

He extended his heartfelt thanks to all the cadres and enthusiasts who came to welcome him even during midnight hours. In just one word, the massive public response to the Badudu Badudu campaign was a clear message to the whole State itself, he added.