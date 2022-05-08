Police arrest four robbers, recover gold worth Rs 4 lakh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police on Saturday arrested four robbers and recovered gold worth `3.9 lakh from them in Bapatla district.vAddressing mediapersons, Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal said that the accused — Brahma Reddy (23), Sheik Subhani (23), Ankireddy (20) and Venkat (23) — are residents of Bapatla. They were addicted to alcohol and in order to earn easy money, they began robberies.

In July 2021, they entered a house and stole gold ornaments from a woman. Vedullapalli police after filing a complaint started an investigation and found that the accused were also involved in various other cases. The police arrested them on Friday and recovered the gold ornaments they stole from various people.