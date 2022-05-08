Rich tributes paid to Alluri, Deputy CM unveils statue

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju to be held in Bhimavaram from July 4 next year. Announcing it here on Saturday, Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy said the Prime Minister has promised to visit prominent areas where Alluri had campaigned against the British.

Earlier, Reddy along with State Tourism Minister RK Roja paid rich homage to the freedom fighter at his statue on Beach Road on his 98th death anniversary. Alluri, who had led an armed rebellion against the British, was shot dead on May 7, 1928.

As part of the death anniversary, Deputy Chief Minister Rajanna Dora unveiled an 18-foot tall statue of Alluri at Mampa in Alluri Sitarama Raju district’s Koyyuru mandal. Minister Reddy termed Alluri a great warrior who fought for the welfare of the tribespeople. Stating that there was a need for the younger generation to know about the freedom fighters, the minister said Doordarshan would telecast a series on martyrs for the next two years.

Alluri rebelled when the colonialists tried to usurp the rights of the tribesmen. His sacrifice should inspire all in the country, Reddy said, adding a museum showcasing the life and times of Alluri would be constructed at a cost of `36 crore at Lambasingi. Houses and employment would be provided to the families of those associated with the freedom hero.

‘Jenda panduga’ must be celebrated by all: Minister

The minister said ‘Jenda panduga’ should be celebrated in all homes and the tricolor should be hoisted on August 15.

Roja said Alluri would be remembered for generations, and as a tribute to the great man, a district was named after him.

The State government will develop the Agency areas as envisaged by Alluri, and those areas where he had raised the banner of revolt would be developed as tourism centres.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLCs PVN Madhav and Varudu Kalyani, district collector A Mallikharjun and GVMC commissioner G Lakshmi Sha were present.

Rich tributes were paid to the tall leader at Rajendrapalem where he was martyred, and K D Peta, where his tomb is located.

Meanwhile, a watchman, Chinababu, and two women, who have been working at the Alluri memorial theme park at KD Peta, claimed that they were not being paid their salaries for the past three years.