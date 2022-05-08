STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RTC to set up solar power plants at bus stations

Plans to give 7,000 e-bikes to staff of two districts on a pilot basis. The electric bikes travel a distance ranging from 40 to 100 km on a single charge. 

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has come up with a plan to tap non-conventional sources of energy in a big way. It is contemplating setting up of solar power plants at RTC bus stations and electric-vehicle charging stations, besides providing electric bikes to its employees.  A total of 7,000 electric bikes will be provided to RTC employees in NTR and Krishna districts on an experimental basis. 

APSRTC Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao held a meeting with officials of the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) recently and discussed the possibilities of setting up solar power plants and electric vehicle charging stations at RTC bus stations. The APSRTC MD has also issued a circular entrusting some responsibilities to depot managers in this regard.
A senior RTC official told TNIE that as per the e-mobility policy, the State government aims to phase out all the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in four major cities, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati by 2024, and in all cities of the State by 2030. 

NREDCAP has come forward to provide electric vehicles with a four-year warranty to RTC employees. The vehicles with quality batteries will be provided by companies recognised by NREDCAP. 
The price of an electric vehicle is above `1 lakh and the RTC employees need not pay any down payment for the e-bike, he said.

The supplier/manufacturer will offer financing options. The EMI will be deducted from the salary of employees. The monthly installment will be ranging between `2,000 and `2,500. Based on the financial position of the beneficiary employee, EMIs ranging from 24 to 60 will be offered. 

The electric bikes travel a distance ranging from 40 to 100 km on a single charge. The range varies depending on the model of vehicle selected by the employees. The speed of the vehicle ranges from a minimum of 25 kmph to a maximum of 100 kmph, the official explained.

