Secretariat staffer held on charge of raping colleague

Published: 08th May 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 04:20 AM

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Police on Saturday arrested a village secretariat employee for allegedly cheating his colleague in the name of love. Police registered a case under IPC 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 354 (assault) and 67(A) (publishing or transmitting in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act) of the IT act and launched an investigation. 

According to Vizianagaram deputy superintendent of police Anil Kumar Pulipati, Srireddi Naveen, who was working as an engineering assistant in a secretariat in Vizianagaram district, was in a relationship with the woman. However, he refused to marry her. Later, he allegedly asked for dowry to marry her.

However, the girl refused to do so. In the meanwhile, Naveen sent some objectionable photos, which were taken while they were in a relationship, to her parents. He also allegedly threatened her parents to release the photos on social media platforms.

With this, the woman lodged a complaint with Srungavarapukota police station. Based on the complaint, S Kota police registered a case and arrested the accused. 

