10,480 land jobs at YSRC job mela

As many as 10,480 candidates secured jobs in the YSRC job mela held at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

Published: 09th May 2022 08:05 AM

Both the waves of Covid-19 resulted in major job losses in Telangana.

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 10,480 candidates secured jobs in the YSRC job mela held at Acharya Nagarjuna University. On the second day of the mela, as many as 14,500 aspirants participated. While 3,700 candidates landed jobs, over 2,000 candidates were selected for the second round of interviews on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said that though 210 companies participated in the employment drive to recruit 26,000, out of 45,000 aspirants , only 10,480 candidates got jobs. However, this employment drive is a continuous process and will be conducted until the state is free of unemployment, the YSRC leader said.

