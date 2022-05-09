STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23K download Disha App in Bapatla district 

The winners will get a chance to participate in a conversation with SP on women’s safety.

Published: 09th May 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: About 23,452 women downloaded Disha App in Bapatla district in the last week. Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal announced a lucky draw on April 30, in which five winners, who encouraged women to downloaded the app will be selected and felicitated by the SP. The winners will get a chance to participate in a conversation with SP on women’s safety.Along with this, ward and village secretaries were also instructed to educate women at the ground level. Three mahila police, who will register the highest number of on the  app will be felicitated.

