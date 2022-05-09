23K download Disha App in Bapatla district 

GUNTUR: About 23,452 women downloaded Disha App in Bapatla district in the last week. Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal announced a lucky draw on April 30, in which five winners, who encouraged women to downloaded the app will be selected and felicitated by the SP. The winners will get a chance to participate in a conversation with SP on women’s safety.Along with this, ward and village secretaries were also instructed to educate women at the ground level. Three mahila police, who will register the highest number of on the app will be felicitated.
