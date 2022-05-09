24 child marriages in erstwhile Kurnool dist in 3 years

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Despite several laws and measures being put in place to prevent child marriages, the erstwhile Kurnool district has reported 24 such instances between 2018 and 2021.Six more child marriage cases were reported this year so far, Child Welfare Committee member N Murali Krishna has said.

Stressing the need for more awareness against it among people, especially those from communities where the practice is common, Murali Krishna opined that along with as child marriage, cases of sexual assault and human trafficking were also on the rise.

An Integrated Child Development Society (ICDS) official who wished to remain unnamed, said lack of education and awareness, and societal pressure against inter-religion/love marriages were some of the major factors that contribute to the rise in child marriages.

“Every month, we stop at least 10 child marriages in coordination with the police and ChildLine officials,” the official said. Meanwhile, with the wedding season starting in May due to the presence of auspicious days this month, Kurnool district collector P Koteswara Rao has warned parents not to perform marriages of their under-age children.

During a special meeting with officials, he said a task force has been commissioned that will work to put a permanent stop on the practice. He directed officials concerned to ensure that no child marriage stake place in the district.

“The law gives powers to the district, mandal and village-level authorities to take action by issuing summons in case they come across cases of child marriage, and stop them. Preventing them is not only a legal duty but also a social responsibility for all,” he added.

The collector also appealed to all kazis, pastors and priests to co-operate in enforcing the law. District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary and a senior civil judge Ch Venkatanaga Srinivasa Rao called for making Kurnool a child-marriage-free district.

SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the police will book cases if such marriages take place, and a special drive was being conducted from May 3.