3 held, 3.2k Pentazocine injections seized in Vizag

The ACP said further investigation is on to unearth the source of the drugs and local clients of the accused.

Published: 09th May 2022 07:50 AM

Fortwin injection boxes seized by Task Force during a raid in Visakhapatnam on Sunday I express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City Task Force arrested three persons from West Bengal and seized Pentazocine injections, which are used as psychotropic substance, from them during separate raids in Vizag and Bheemunipatnam on Sunday.The CTF personnel, along with city police, apprehended Anupam Adhikari (29) of Kharagpur in West Bengal and Koushik Chowdary (29) of Nimpura, West Midnapore. Pentazocine lactate injection of 3,000 ampules (60 boxes of 50 each) and two mobile phones were seized from them.

CTF ACP Trinadha Rao said Anupam Adhikari was the key accused and he used to bring the Pentazocine lactate injection consignment to Visakhapatnam and sell the ampules to some of his known peddlers. He was purchasing one box of Pentazocine lactate injection for Rs 13,000 at Khargapur and selling the same in Visakhapatnam for Rs 2,000. Koushik Chowdary is an accomplice to Anupam.  

In another raid at Bheemunipatnam, Kalla Hari Padma Raghava Rao (43) was arrested and four boxes of Pentazocine lactate injections were seized from him. The accused  is a resident of Relli Veedhi of Bheemunipatnam. He used to purchase Pentazocine lactate injections from Anupam Adhikari for Rs 2,000 per box and sell the same to his known customers at Rs 6,000 per box.The ACP said further investigation is on to unearth the source of the drugs and local clients of the accused.

