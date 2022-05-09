After IPL, APL to entertain cricket lovers

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is all set to organise Andhra Premier League (APL) on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Vizag. APL chairman Satyaprasad said the two-week APL will kick-start at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on June 22.

ACA treasurer Gopinadh Reddy said the ACA will also hold the premier league for women for the first time in the country. The women’s APL will be hosted by Vizzy Stadium in Vizianagaram. Six teams will be chosen. As many as 420 players have been identified and they will be put up for auction to select 120 players with 20 for each team by the franchisees. The finals will be played in Visakhapatnam under lights on July 3.The APL will provide a perfect platform to get into the IPL.

APL governing council chairman Satya Prasad Yachendra said in addition to the development of cricket in Andhra Pradesh, the APL will be a good platform for the players. He said the men’s playoff and final matches will be held at APA VDCA under floodlights. The women’s finals will also be held at the ACA-VDCA stadium.

In total, there will be 19 matches for men and nine matches for women. Two matches will be held every day. While the first match will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, the second will be held from 1 pm to 5 pm. ACA treasurer SR Gopinath Reddy said the main objective was to make the APL a platform to promote Andhra players. The men’s matches will be streamed live on OTT. Six franchises are participating in this mega event. Along with Visakhapatnam, franchise teams from five other cities in the State will participate in the auction.

Rashid, an Andhra player, who played a key role for India in the recent Under-19 World Cup, was given a cash incentive. The APL wants to give due recognition to players like Bharat, Ashwin, Ricky and Stephen. He said the ACA would cooperate in all possible ways, similar to the IPL, in selecting teams and ambassadors for franchisees for one to three years.

ACAC CEO MV Shivareddy said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has described ACA as an ideal cricket body.He said that a playing field has been set up in every district and ACA has been recognised for organising regular tournaments and promoting players. He said seven BCCI tournaments were held in a bio-secure environment in the last season, i.e., 2021-22. ACA is also hosting NCA camp at Anantapur in June and inter NCA matches in Vijayawada in June.

APL schedule

Men APL

June 22 to July 3

Franchisees: Six

Women APL June 28 to July 3

Number of matches:

Men - 19, women-9

Venue: ACA-VDCA stadium (men) Vizianagaram (women)

Women finals at Vizag