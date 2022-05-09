STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CVDs are top cause of death globally: Governor

He said heart attack is the most prevailing condition and bringing awareness about this can save many lives as prevention is better than cure. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated Dr Varun Cardiology Sciences, an advanced cardiology care hospital set up by Dr. Gunturu Varun, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, at a programme held in Vijayawada on Sunday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally and with increased globalisation and urbanisation, the risk of cardiovascular disease has increased due to increased exposure to risk factors. He said heart attack is the most prevailing condition and bringing awareness about this can save many lives as prevention is better than cure. He said advanced medicalcare has been brought within the reach of common man with the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme of the Centre and the Aarogyasri of the State. 

