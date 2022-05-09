Governor pays rich tributes to Red Cross founder Jean Henry Dunant

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Jean Henry Dunant, the founder of International Red Cross, whose birth anniversary marks the ‘World Red Cross Day’ celebrations.

Participating in a programme organised on the ‘World Red Cross Day’ at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Sunday, the Governor, who is also the president of the Indian Red Cross Society in the State, said Jean Henry Dunant had built a great humanitarian organisation that had its roots in kindness and it was apt that the World Red Cross Day–2022 is being celebrated with the theme of “Be Human Kind”.

He praised the services rendered by the members of Andhra Pradesh State Branch of Red Cross society during the difficult times of Covid-19 and said that he was immensely pleased to note that the Red Cross volunteers came out in large numbers and helped the needy people throughout the State, by creating awareness among the people about the danger posed by the virus and distributing masks, home isolation medical kits, oxygen concentrators and served food to lakhs of destitutes.

The Governor said the Red Cross volunteers through their all-out efforts helped thousands of migrant workers reach their destination safely during the lockdown. He congratulated the Red Cross team for collecting whole blood and plasma even during the tough situation.

The Governor inaugurated Thalassemia Day Care Centre, established by the Red Cross in remote tribal region of Paderu in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, and an old age home in Kakinada, in virtual mode from the Raj Bhavan. He complimented the Red Cross volunteers, especially the Youth Red Cross and Junior Red Cross volunteers, for taking up various service activities like tree plantation, blood donation.

He presented awards to volunteers for their exemplary initiative and hard work and for providing humanitarian services in times of need. He congratulated Dr A Sridhar Reddy, chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh, AK Parida, general secretary and CEO and the team of Andhra Pradesh State Branch for their committed services.