Jana Sena has cent percent alliance with BJP, asserts Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Yet again speaking on the political alliances in Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has said there is a need for ensuring that the anti-YSRC party vote is not split. However, at the same time, he maintained that his party has a cent percent alliance with the BJP. Pawan Kalyan visited Nandyal district on Sunday as part of his ‘Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra’ to hand over Rs 1 lakh cheque each to the families of tenant farmers, who allegedly died by suicide due to debt burden.

Addressing mediapersons at Sirivella village in Nandyal, he said an alternative ruling is required for the future of AP and to free people from the chaotic rule of YSRC and his wish is to take Jana sena Party forward to ensure it.“If the anti-YSRC vote gets divided, the YSRC will come to power again. As a result, AP will be pushed into darkness,” he said and added that he had never felt that alliances were meant for an individual growth and they should be useful to people.

He said he will never have any alliance for personal gains and if he fails to solve people’s issues, he will come out of it.Lashing out at the ruling YSRC, he said the government was not allowing anyone to live. “They are affecting the financial sources of all people. When tenant farmers are killing themselves, the government is not helping their families or taking steps to prevent suicides. There are no jobs for youth and no job calendar. No industry is coming up. The roads in the State are in a bad shape and there are power outages,” he said.

Addressing Rachabanda programme, he lambasted the YSRC for its ‘misrule’. Though he said he has no individual enmity with the YSRC, he accused it of targeting his income sources. “However, I am not afraid. I will continue to raise my voice against the YSRC misrule,” he asserted.