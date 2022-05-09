Puderu woman gives birth in ‘108’ ambulance

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A woman from Puderu in Naidupeta mandal of Tirupati district gave birth in an ambulance when she was being taken to a government hospital in the early hours of Sunday. Chandrika (26), from Snehapuri Colony of Puderu, developed labour pains at her residence and sought help.

The Naidupeta ‘108’ staff received a call and EMT Balli Kiran Kumar and pilot (driver) Subba Rao rushed to the village to bring the woman to the Naidupeta area hospital. As the woman’s pain grew, both staffers acted swiftly and made arrangements for a safe delivery in the vehicle.

Rao stopped the ambulance by a roadside as Kiran Kumar helped her give birth to a girl following instructions of Dr Sai. Kumar also gave neonatal care to the baby at the spot. ‘108’ ambulance services Nellore district in-charge Pawan Kumar and operational executive Balasankar praised both the staffers.

Wonder on the road

