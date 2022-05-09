YSRC regime destructive, says Chandrababu Naidu 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/ VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam supremo and Opposition Leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu participated in the funeral of senior TDP leader Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy at Urandur of Srikalahasti in Tirupati district on Sunday. The last rites of the former minister were performed with full State honours.

Naidu was one of the pall-bearers in the funeral procession of his close associate. Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Tirupati MP M Gurumurthy, Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudan Reddy, former ministers Nara Lokesh, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and others participated in the funeral.

Bojjala died due to chronic illness while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. His family received another jolt when his mother-in-law Devamma died on Saturday night while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. She was 102. Her final rites were held at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Srikalahasti on Sunday evening.Meanwhile, in a press statement, Naidu asserted that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was capable only to demolish but not to construct anything in the State.

The Jagan regime had proved again and again its destructive mindset in the past three years. The ruling YSRC leaders were deriving diabolical pleasure by demolishing even the houses of Dalits, he said, while condemning the demolition of the house of a Dalit named Hanumantha Rayudu at Nijavalli in Kundurpi mandal in Anantapur district. It was shocking that the YSRCP MLA, RDO, revenue and police officials literally declared a war to demolish the house and throw a poor Dalit family on the road, he said.

Naidu alleged that the officials acted with an ulterior objective to demolish the house of a poor Dalit family. He demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government give an explanation to the suicide attempt made by Hanumantha Rayudu and his wife Anitha Lakshmi. The Dalit couple resorted to the extreme step only due to anguish over their house demolition, he said.