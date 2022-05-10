STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandrababu Naidu predicts YSRC debacle in 2024 Andhra polls

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that a severe anti-government wave will deliver a strong blow to the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime in the State.

N Chandrababu Naidu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that a severe anti-government wave will deliver a strong blow to the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime in the State. Naidu reiterated that all sections of the people were unhappy and vexed with the ‘inefficient rule’ of the YSRC.

Predicting that the YSRC would surely meet with a crushing defeat in 2024, he said this was evident from how the people gave a rousing response to his district tours. “The people are considering the TDP victory in 2024 as a historic necessity,” he averred.

Addressing an online meeting with party leaders on Monday, the TDP chief said the Chief Minister had realised now that the YSRC would disappear forever if it would not win in 2024. Going by the strong anti-government wave, the 2024 polls would be the last elections for the YSRC. Jagan was being called a tiger but in reality, he was just as cowardly as a cat, he ridiculed.

Naidu pointed out that Jagan was ‘touching everybody’s feet’ out of fear and cowardice. In order to cover up its weaknesses, the YSRC rule was using ‘diversion politics’ on a continuous basis. ‘Jai Babu’ slogans in Bheemili TDP tour were morphed to project them as ‘Jai Jagan’ slogans, he said.The TDP chief called upon all sections to join hands to throw out this anti-people regime. 

“Speeches are being misinterpreted as comments on alliances. From the beginning, the YSRC has chosen diversion politics as its policy. The YSRC has started diversion dramas after seeing an unexpected response to my tours,” he said. Naidu reviewed the ongoing party membership drive and the ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign against the government in the State.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu and TDLP deputy leader Nimmala Ramanaidu said there was an unforeseen response to Naidu’s district tours. The youth were coming in large numbers. The people had acknowledged the fact that Naidu’s leadership was greatly needed in these critical times, they said.

