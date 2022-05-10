STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

FIR registered against former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

The case was registered based on a complaint by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

Published: 10th May 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Andhra Pradesh Police has registered a case against former Chief Minister and TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana and other private individuals and firms for alleged `illegal and corrupt activities' between 2014 to 2019 with regard to Amaravati capital.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy alleging illegal and corrupt practices committed by highly placed government officials in the government between 2014-2019 with regard to designing the master plan for the AP Capital and the Capital City and alignment of the inner ring road and its connected arterial roads and to cause wrongful gain to certain chosen persons and entities connected to the decision making authorities to derive pecuniary benefits causing loss to the general public and public exchequer.

The CID registered the case under various sections of IPC including 120-b (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The State government, in March 2022, had registered a case against Naidu, Narayana and other private individuals and firms with respect to the Amaravati scam. In the FIR registered then, it was alleged that Naidu, who is also the ex-officio chairman of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), and others have alienated assigned lands in the Amaravati capital region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu Case registered against TDP president Prevention of Corruption Act
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp