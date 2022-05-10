FIR registered against former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Andhra Pradesh Police has registered a case against former Chief Minister and TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana and other private individuals and firms for alleged `illegal and corrupt activities' between 2014 to 2019 with regard to Amaravati capital.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy alleging illegal and corrupt practices committed by highly placed government officials in the government between 2014-2019 with regard to designing the master plan for the AP Capital and the Capital City and alignment of the inner ring road and its connected arterial roads and to cause wrongful gain to certain chosen persons and entities connected to the decision making authorities to derive pecuniary benefits causing loss to the general public and public exchequer.

The CID registered the case under various sections of IPC including 120-b (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The State government, in March 2022, had registered a case against Naidu, Narayana and other private individuals and firms with respect to the Amaravati scam. In the FIR registered then, it was alleged that Naidu, who is also the ex-officio chairman of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), and others have alienated assigned lands in the Amaravati capital region.