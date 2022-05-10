STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Andhra Minister Narayana arrested in In SSC paper leak case

Published: 10th May 2022 12:42 PM

Image used for representation.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister and TDP senior leader P Narayana was arrested at his residence in Kondapur of Hyderabad on Tuesday. A team of CBCID sleuths from Andhra Pradesh went to his residence as part of an investigation into the alleged SSC Telugu question paper leak case. 

On April 29,  a question paper of Telugu (first language) subject was allegedly leaked in a few corporate schools including Narayana School in Tirupati. Narayana Educational Institutions are owned by former minister Narayana. 

Tirupati police busted the malpractice and arrested seven people including Giridhar Reddy, vice-principal of Narayan School in Tirupati. 

Recently, during a public meeting in Tirupati, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that question paper leaked in Narayana and Chaitanya schools and flayed former minister Narayana for indulging in such act to defame the government. 

After being arrested, Giridhar Reddy confessed that the principals and vice-principals of these corporate schools formed a group and took the help of government teachers to commit malpractices in the SSC board class 10 examinations.

Meanwhile, TDP state president K Atchannaidu condemned the arrest of Narayana and alleged that the government is foisting fabricated cases against TDP leaders

