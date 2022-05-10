STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four girl students run away from Tirupati patasala

Four girls studying at Sampradaya Patasala ran away from college after scaling the peripheral wall of the college on Sunday night.

Published: 10th May 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Missing

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Four girls studying at Sampradaya Patasala ran away from college after scaling the peripheral wall of the college on Sunday night. The incident took place at Sampradaya Patasala, run by Kanchi Peetam. The four students are hailing from Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Vijayawada. Based on a complaint from the college management, a missing case has been registered at the Chandragiri police station. Four police teams have been formed to trace the students. 

DSP(West) Narasappa told the media that the four students are pursuing their first year bachelor’s degree at Srinivasa College and staying at Sampradaya Patasala hostel run by Kanchi Peetam.  he police are analysing the CCTV footage on the hostel premises. “Their first-year examinations are scheduled to start on Monday. They might have wanted to skip the examinations,” Chandragiri CI Srinivasulu told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp