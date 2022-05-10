Four girl students run away from Tirupati patasala

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Four girls studying at Sampradaya Patasala ran away from college after scaling the peripheral wall of the college on Sunday night. The incident took place at Sampradaya Patasala, run by Kanchi Peetam. The four students are hailing from Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Vijayawada. Based on a complaint from the college management, a missing case has been registered at the Chandragiri police station. Four police teams have been formed to trace the students.

DSP(West) Narasappa told the media that the four students are pursuing their first year bachelor’s degree at Srinivasa College and staying at Sampradaya Patasala hostel run by Kanchi Peetam. he police are analysing the CCTV footage on the hostel premises. “Their first-year examinations are scheduled to start on Monday. They might have wanted to skip the examinations,” Chandragiri CI Srinivasulu told TNIE.