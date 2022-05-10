STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leopard spotted at Pothireddypadu Head Regulator

A leopard was spotted at Pothireddypadu Head Regulator in Jupadu Bangla mandal of Nandyal district on Monday.

The leopard at Pothireddypadu Head Regulator in Nandyal district | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A leopard was spotted at Pothireddypadu Head Regulator in Jupadu Bangla mandal of Nandyal district on Monday.The irrigation project is located in Atmakur forest division of Nallamala. Locals who found the leopard, informed the matter to forest officials. It was suspected that the leopard might have came to the irrigation project in search of water to quench its thirst with the rise in temperature. 

It was seen getting down the project bridge. It seemed to be stuck in the middle of the project structure. Later, the leopard left the place, an eyewitness said. The forest officials rushed to the spot and take all precautions to prevent it from straying into human habitations. “The leopard has not strayed into residential areas. It has been spotted in the territorial limits of the forest area only,” Atmakur Division Forest Officer Alenchan Teran said. 

He told TNIE that their staff went to the spot and observed the situation to rescue the leopard if it was in trouble. He further said there is no need to panic as there is no threat to locals from the leopard because it was spotted in the forest zone. He, however, urged people not to go into the forest and they should be careful while getting water. The forest staff will track the movement of leopard to ensure the safety of people, he said.
 

