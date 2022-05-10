Make AP roads pothole-free: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to make roads in the State pothole-free. Repair works of the roads in urban local bodies should be taken up on a priority basis and photos of the roads before and after executing repairs should be taken on the lines of government schools and hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme. All the road repair works should be completed by the end of June, he asserted.

Speaking at a review meeting on municipal administration and urban development on Monday, he said all the households should be provided drinking water by closely monitoring the supply on a daily basis. The officials should focus on resolving public grievances promptly, he said.

On housing layouts, the Chief Minister said steps should be taken to develop one MIG layout in each Assembly constituency and plots should be made available to the public with clear titles duly following all the town planning rules. In all, 6,791 acres of land has been identified in 82 urban constituencies so far for the purpose of housing. Development of layouts are under progress in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Sri Sathya Sai and Tirupati districts.

With regard to TIDCO houses, he said the government has taken up development of infrastructure in a big way to shape them as colonies. In the last three years, `5,500 crore has been spent on TIDCO houses. The government will spend more on housing in the coming days, he averred. Jagan said a comprehensive report on the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project should be submitted. The officials should lay emphasis on environment protection in designing the project, he said, seeking details of development works taken up in Amaravati capital region.

Giving an update on works in Amaravati, the officials informed him that the widening of Karakatta road has been expedited. Works of the seed access road (E-3) have also been going on at a brisk pace. Construction of quarters for MLAs, MLCs, and IAS officers is underway, they said. As part of the initiative to empower women, Jagananna Mahila Marts should be set up. The government should extend all support to the SHGs in setting up Mahila Marts, he said.

Under the Clean AP initiative, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for promoting awareness among people on segregation of wet, dry and hazardous waste at source by taking up a door-to-door campaign. The officials informed him that 1.12 crore dustbins have been distributed to households so far for garbage collection and 8 lakh more bins will be provided by May 22. Also, 2,426 autos are engaged in the Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative. As many as 1,123 e-autos will be available by June and the rest are expected to join the fleet by the end of this year, they explained.