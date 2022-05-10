Probation soon for AP secretariat employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to declare probation for employees of village/ ward secretariats by June, the State government has directed the District Collectors to send the list of eligible staff before May 16. In a communication sent to the Collectors, Director (Village/Ward Secretariats) Sagili Shan Mohan said the government is planning to declare probation for all secretariat staff by June, 2022. The staff must pass the departmental test for it.