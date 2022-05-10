STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader P Narayana arrested in examination malpractice case

The arrest has been made in the wake of an FIR filed against the minister for an alleged paper leak case at the Narayana School in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 10th May 2022 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister P Narayana. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

CHITTOR: The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a former MAUD minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader P Narayana from Hyderabad on Tuesday, in connection with the leak of class 10 question papers.

The arrest has been made in the wake of an FIR filed against the minister for an alleged paper leak case at the Narayana School in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

"Today morning we have arrested Ex-Minister Narayana in Hyderabad, in connection with the Examination Malpractice case. We will produce him as per the procedure," said Y Rishant Reddy, Superintendent of Police.

The police have registered a case under various sections including 10 AP Public examinations (Prevention of Malpractices), and section 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). P Narayana is the founder and director of the Narayana Institutions.

On April 27, the question paper for Telugu was allegedly leaked in the school, and when the police found that the teacher clicked a photo of the question paper and shared it over social media, an hour later the exam started.

Terming the arrest of the 12 teachers in the case as "atrocious", the TDP leader alleged that the question papers were circulated in the WhatsApp groups of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

Earlier on April 30, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) demanded the resignation of the state's Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana over the matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Narayana TDP Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp