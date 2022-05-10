STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams orders tribal produce for temple rituals

The TTD decided to buy GCC products after an appeal made by GCC chairperson Sobha Swathi Rani to TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, who visited Paderu recently.

Published: 10th May 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As much as 5,000 kgs of organic turmeric powder, honey and other products sourced from Tribals and processed by the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) will soon be dispatched to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). 

The TTD decided to buy GCC products after an appeal made by GCC chairperson Sobha Swathi Rani to TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, who visited Paderu recently.  Shobha Swathi Rani maintained that TTD’s decision to buy turmeric, honey, and other GCC products will benefit many tribal farmers. 

The GCC had sold 2,000 kgs of turmeric powder to the TTD last December. The GCC chairperson thanked the TTD chief for buying GCC products which are cultivated by tribal farmers in organic methods. The 5,000 kgs of agmark turmeric powder to the TTD is being supplied at a rate of `145 per kg.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp