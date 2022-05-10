Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams orders tribal produce for temple rituals

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As much as 5,000 kgs of organic turmeric powder, honey and other products sourced from Tribals and processed by the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) will soon be dispatched to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The TTD decided to buy GCC products after an appeal made by GCC chairperson Sobha Swathi Rani to TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, who visited Paderu recently. Shobha Swathi Rani maintained that TTD’s decision to buy turmeric, honey, and other GCC products will benefit many tribal farmers.

The GCC had sold 2,000 kgs of turmeric powder to the TTD last December. The GCC chairperson thanked the TTD chief for buying GCC products which are cultivated by tribal farmers in organic methods. The 5,000 kgs of agmark turmeric powder to the TTD is being supplied at a rate of `145 per kg.