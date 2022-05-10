Vidadala Rajini talks tough, wants action against rule-breakers in AP hospitals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini has instructed officials to act tough against rule-breakers and not to tolerate indiscipline or negligence in hospitals and health institutions. She said she will soon visit all the districts. Addressing senior officials through a videoconference on Monday, she said that recent events involving ambulances and shortage of medicines have made one point clear, even small issues will have a large impact on the people. The minister said she doesn’t want a repeat of such situations.

A single mistake of a person can risk several lives, hence there is a need to act tough against anyone violating norms and acting negligent, she said and asked the officials not to spare anyone violating rules.

The minister said special focus should be on mortuaries and shifting of bodies from there in hospitals. She warned of action against drivers of Talli Bidda express, if they were found collecting money from patients.

Rajini said officers and staff of the medical and health department had worked hard with dedication and service motto during the Covid pandemic and emphasised the need for continuing the same in future.

She wanted the doctors to be present in the hospital from 9 am to 4 pm without fail. They were asked not to conduct classes for the PG students during the OP hours. Further, she said all the government hospitals, particularly OP blocks, will now be under CCTV surveillance, with access to the district collectors.

The minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gives utmost importance and priority to the health sector and there should not be any kind of negligence at any level. Reminding that the health department was given a huge chunk of budgetary allocations, she said for any mistake at any level in the department, everyone including herself will be responsible. She advised the officials to monitor the performance of staff and address the grievances and problems at lower level on a priority.

Principal Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu said the Chief Minister wanted to improve medical services at the village-level and everyone should strive to achieve it. He advised the department staff to render services as per the guidelines at all levels from teaching hospitals to village clinics. He asserted that 104 services will be strengthened.