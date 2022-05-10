STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC leader arrested for extortion bid

YSRC leader YS Konda Reddy was on Monday arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a construction firm at Chakrayapet mandal in YSR district.

Published: 10th May 2022 06:06 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: YSRC leader YS Konda Reddy was on Monday arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a construction firm at Chakrayapet mandal in YSR district.Police superintendent KKN Anburajan said the accused was arrested from Kadapa town, based on a complaint by the employees of SRK Constructions. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a distant relative of the accused, directed officials to act as per the law. Konda Reddy is also YSRC party in-charge of Chakrayapet mandal. 

The firm had won a contract for constructing a road between Vempalle and Rayachoti “On May 5, Konda Reddy, a resident of Pulivendula town, contacted the firm’s management and demanded money. He threatened to stall the works by influencing the government if they did not pay up,” the officer said
Konda Reddy has been charged under IPC sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation). 

A Lakkireddypalle court, remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, and sent him to Rayachoti sub-jail. Urging people to report extortion bids on 14400 or 100, SP Anburajan said strict action would be initiated against extortionists, and they would not be spared.

TAGS
extortion YSRC
