Former TDP minister Narayana granted bail

By Express News Service

Former minister P Narayana, who was arrested by the Chittoor police of Andhra Pradesh for his alleged role in the SSC question paper leakage, was granted bail by a court on the wee hours of Wednesday. Narayana was the founder-chairman of Narayana Educational Institutions which has its branches in AP, Telangana and other States.

The case pertains to the leakage of first language question paper from an examination centre at ZP high school in Nellapalli of GD Nellore mandal in Chittoor district from where it was forwarded to the teachers of the Narayana Institutions through WhatsApp.

The first language question paper was leaked on April 27 and the Chittoor District Education Officer lodged a complaint with the police. The police arrested seven persons including the vice-principal of Narayana school at Tirupati, Giridhar Reddy, and after recording his statement made Narayana also as an accused in the case.

Chittoor district Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy, speaking about the case on Tuesday said their investigation led to the Chairman of the institution and his complicity has been established and arrested.

Late Tuesday, Narayana was shifted to the government general hospital at Chittoor for medical tests. Later, he was produced before a Magistrate. The counsel of the former minister argued that Narayana resigned as chairman of the educational institutions in 2014 itself and produced the relevant documents.

The Magistrate granted bail to Narayana on production of a personal bond and two sureities.