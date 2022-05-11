Get Rs 2.55k crore of Polavaram reimbursed: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to strive to get Rs 2,559.37 crore spent on the Polavaram Irrigation Project reimbursed by the Centre at the earliest.During a review meeting on water resources development on Tuesday, the officials informed the Chief Minister that they have set a target for completing the Polavaram lower cofferdam works by July 31 and 68% of the project works have been completed so far. Even if there are floods and rains, the project works will be executed uninterruptedly.

The investigation into the damage of diaphragm wall has been completed and there will be clarity on designs by the end of this month. Efforts are being made to fill the area at the lower cofferdam, which suffered erosion due to floods, with sand. About 76% of the area has been filled with geo bags so far, they explained.

Jagan said every work of Polavaram project should be executed only after getting the approval from the Polavaram Project Authority. The government has been spending State funds with an objective to complete the national project at the earliest. The officials should ensure that the bills are reimbursed promptly. The officials should raise the issue in the meeting with Central officials on Polavaram project, he said.

Apprising the progress of Sangam Barrage works, the officials informed him that the project will be completed as per schedule. Works of Owk tunnel will be completed by August. The works of Tunnel-1 of the Veligonda project are going on at a brisk pace. A 4.33 km length of the tunnel was completed during the previous TDP regime at an average of 2.14 metre works per day. The present government has completed 2.8 km of the tunnel at an average of 4.12 metre works per day.

With regard to Tunnel-2 of the Veligonda project, 1.31 metre works per day were executed during the previous regime. Now, 2.46 metre tunnel works are being executed per day on an average. Water will be released from Tunnel-1 in September and the Tunnel-2 works will be completed by June 2023, they elaborated. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on rehabilitation of the project oustees.

Reviewing the irrigation project works in North Coastal Andhra, Jagan said Rs 226.71 crore will be spent on R&R of Vamsadhara project displaced as promised earlier. Giving his approval for filling Heeramandalam reservoir with water from Gotta Barrage, he directed the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard, besides laying emphasis on construction of Neradi Barrage. The officials should also focus on completing Gajapatinagar Branch Canal and Tarakarama Tirthasagar projects, he said.

On the progress of Rayalaseema irrigation projects, the Chief Minister said the works should be expedited as the western part of Kurnool has been facing drinking and irrigation water problems. The officials should ensure adequate supply of drinking and irrigation water to Chittoor, Kuppam and Palamaner constituencies and the works of Kuppam Branch Canal should be speeded up, he said.

Jagan further directed the officials to review the progress of other projects, including Bhairavani Tippa, Vedavati, Madakasira Bypass Canal, GNSS Phase-2 (till Koduru), GNSS-HNS, Uttarandhra, Rayalaseema, Yerraballi and Mantralayam lift irrigation schemes, Rajolibanda diversion scheme, and complete them on a priority basis.

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Water Resources Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Finance Special Chief Secretary SS Rawat and Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy were present.