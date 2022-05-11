Give speedy clearances to industries, APPCB urged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Forest and Environment Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has urged the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) not to make any delay in issuing permissions for industries. But at the same time, it should ensure that all environmental norms are met by the proposed industries.

Holding a review meeting with APPCB officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he said the Pollution Control Board should ensure that none of the environmental laws is violated.“There should be no scope for criticism that delay in issuance of environmental clearance is hampering industrial growth in the State,” he said.

Industries are categorised as per the quantum of pollutants cause by them. There are 3,599 industries in highest pollution, 3,686 in middle, 1,273 in lower and 395 in marginal categories in the State. The APPCB officials should issue permissions within 7 to 21 days of receiving an application after ensuring that all environmental safety norms are met, he said.The officials informed him that the Central teams inspected 250 industries last year and collected samples for analysis.