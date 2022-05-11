Ongole: Woman killed, one injured after live wire falls on them

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A woman was killed and another woman suffered severe burns after a high-voltage wire accidentally fell on them, while they were asleep in Lingapuram village of Cumbham mandal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.According to official information, Sk Fathima and Nagireddy Eswaramma were sleeping in front of their residence on Monday night. After midnight, an 11 KV power supply line fell on them.

While Fathima died on the spot, Eswaramma suffered severe burns. Her family members immediately shifted her to Cumbham Government Hospital in 108 emergency ambulance.

She was undergoing treatment at the hospital.Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu visited the hospital on Tuesday. The MLA consoled the family members of Fathima and assured compensation from the electricity department as well as maximum support from the government.