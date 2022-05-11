STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: Woman killed, one injured after live wire falls on them

The MLA  consoled the family members of Fathima and assured compensation from the electricity department as well as maximum support from the government.

Published: 11th May 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A woman was killed and another woman suffered severe burns after a high-voltage wire accidentally fell on them, while they were asleep in Lingapuram village of Cumbham mandal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.According to official information, Sk Fathima and Nagireddy Eswaramma were sleeping in front of their residence on Monday night. After midnight, an 11 KV power supply line fell on them.

While Fathima died on the spot, Eswaramma suffered severe burns. Her family members immediately shifted her to Cumbham Government Hospital in 108 emergency ambulance.

She was undergoing treatment at the hospital.Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu visited the hospital on Tuesday. The MLA  consoled the family members of Fathima and assured compensation from the electricity department as well as maximum support from the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp