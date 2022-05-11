Palnadu district tourism spots set to get facelift

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: After the reorganisation of districts, tourist spots in Palnadu district are set to get a facelift.After the formation of the new districts, the majority of tourism spots in the erstwhile Guntur district are now in Palnadu, including Amaravati, Nagarjuna Sagar, Kotappakonda shrine, and Kondaveedu Fort.

Tourism department has taken up several developmental works at the Kondaveedu Fort. The fort has become one of the major tourist spots in the erstwhile Guntur district. The first phase of ghat road construction was completed and the second phase works were underway. The 30 feet-wide and 680 metres-long road will be laid with an estimate of `11.80 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor Siva Reddy pointed out that the first phase of the ghat road construction has changed the face of the fort and the footfall has increased.He said after the completion of the second phase of the ghat road, visitors will be able to visit new spots at the fort. He further added that transportation will be more comfortable.

Under the Central government’s Swadesh Darshan Buddhist circuit, Buddhavanam was constructed in Amaravati at a cost of `15 crore to attract pilgrims and tourists from all over the world. Open-air theatre, auditorium, food court, open meditation hall, information centre, and library hall were also set up.

The tourism department officials are taking necessary measures to complete pending construction works and open it to the public at the earliest. Along with this, a mega tourism project has been taken up at Nagarjuna Sagar. About 250 acres of land has been provided half-a- kilometre away from the Nagarjuna Sagar project.

According to the officials, various adventure sports, luxury resorts, and agribusiness projects will also be set up, which will be an add-on to the existing museum at Nagarjuna hill. The officials are also in the talks with a few travel agencies to offer bus services from Guntur, and Narasaraopet to various tourist spots in the district.