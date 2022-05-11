TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu booked again in Amaravati ‘scam’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Andhra Pradesh Police registered another case against former Chief Minister and TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana and other private individuals and firms for their alleged involvement in illegal and corrupt activities between 2014 and 2019.

The case was registered after Mangalagiri MLA Ramakrishna Reddy lodged a complaint alleging that powerful government officials changed the master plan of Amaravati capital city and the inner ring road to cause wrongful gain to certain persons and entities connected to the decision-making authorities to derive pecuniary benefits, causing loss to the general public and public exchequer.

The CID registered the case under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 35 (Act being done with a criminal knowledge or intention), 36 (effect caused partly by act and partly by omission), 37 (cooperation by doing one of several acts constituting an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In March this year, too, the State government had registered a case against Naidu, Narayana and other private individuals and firms alleging that the TDP chief, who was also the ex-officio chairman of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) during his tenure as chief minister, and others alienated 500 acres of the assigned lands that were part of the aggregated 25,000-30,000 acres for Amaravati capital region. The alienated land was later purchased by different persons after the announcement of the capital city. An FIR was filed for the same.

The CID had registered cases under IPC Sections 120B, 166 (Public servant disobeying law), 167 ( Public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) and 217 (Public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) read with Prohibition of Assigned Lands Alienation Act of 1977 and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court imposed a stay on further investigation into the case.

Political vendetta, Naidu tells Shah

In a letter to Union Minister Amit Shah, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said, the YSRC govt had arrested former minister P Narayana with concocted evidence only for political revenge

List of accused in the new case

N Chandrababu Naidu

P Narayana

Lingamaneni Ramesh

Lingamaneni Venkata Surya Raja Sekhar

KPV Anjani Kumar alias Bobby, Director of M/s Ramakrishna Housing Private Limited

M/s Heritage Foods Ltd

M/s LEPL Projects Limited

M/s LEPL Infocity Provate Limited

M/s LEPL Smart City Private Limited

M/s Lingamaneni Agriculture Developers Private Limited

M/s Lingamaneni Agro Developers Private Limited

Jayani Estates Pvt Ltd

M/s Ramakrishna Housing Private Limited

Government officials, private persons and others