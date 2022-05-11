STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada: Packet with ornaments found in Durga temple restroom during hundi counting

The One Town Police on Tuesday launched an investigation to identify the culprits behind the gold theft from the hundi earnings of Durga temple.

Published: 11th May 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 06:06 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The One Town Police on Tuesday launched an investigation to identify the culprits behind the gold theft from the hundi earnings of Durga temple. On Monday, the temple staff along with seva staff participated in hundi counting on the temple premises in the presence of Special Protection Force (SPF) and private security personnel.

After the lunch break, the SPF personnel carried out a surprise check in the restrooms and found a packet of gold and other ornaments hidden in the commode. They informed the matter to temple Executive Officer  D Bhramaramba who in turn filed a complaint with police.A gold chain with a pearl, bronze ring of Goddess Lakshmi and Bentex red stone earrings costing Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000, were found in the packet recovered from the restroom. 

One Town Circle Inspector P Venkateswarlu said that they had examined the CCTV footage in the area where the hundi collection was conducted. A case was registered under Sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, the CI said. 

Vijayawada
