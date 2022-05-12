Andhra Pradesh government will not spare perpetrators of malpractices in exams: Advisor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when former minister P Narayana was given relief from being sent to judicial remand in the case related to the SSC question paper leak registered against him, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said they would explore all options to crack the whip on those who were behind the malpractices in SSC examinations.

"We will even move the High Court to ensure that the culprits get punished as the issue is concerned to the future of lakhs of students," he asserted. Sajjala said the government is determined to crackdown on the mafia behind mass copying and other malpractices in the examinations.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he brushed aside the accusations of the opposition parties that the government was vindictive.

"No one will spare such evil practices and action will be taken as the malpractice has come to light," he said and questioned whether TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu supports malpractices that put lakhs of students’ lives in a jeopardy.

Sajjala said the government has taken immediate action and arrested Narayana Educational Institutions founder-chairman Narayana after a thorough investigation, unlike the previous government which turned a blind eye to such matters.

"In order to secure 100 per cent results in the exams, the private institutions have resorted to commit malpractices in an organised manner ruining the students’ future and the law will take its own course and punish the accused," he said.

He lashed out at Naidu for raising a hue and cry over the arrest of Narayana, though the staff of his institutions had confessed that all the malpractices were committed under the direction of Narayana.