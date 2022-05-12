STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajini orders enquiry into 'negligence' by Atmakur hospital

While the hospital was accused of negligence as it was alleged that there was no duty doctor present at the time, Atmakur hospital sources said a doctor was present at the emergency ward.

Published: 12th May 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Vidadala Rajini

Odisha minister Vidadala Rajini (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare minister Vidadala Rajini has ordered a probe into the death of a road mishap victim after a video of two hospital security guards administering saline to him surfaced online. The deceased, M Ramakrishna Rao, was a lecturer at the Government Degree College in Udayagiri.

He was first taken to the district government hospital in Atmakur around 8:30 pm Tuesday after he suffered severe head injuries from a motorcycle accident, and later shifted to a private hospital in Nellore city, where he breathed his last.

While the hospital was accused of negligence as it was alleged that there was no duty doctor present at the time, Atmakur hospital sources said a doctor was present at the emergency ward. A staff nurse was looking after the patient.

"His condition was serious when he was brought to the hospital as he had a severe head injury and heavy blood loss. A doctor was on duty at the emergency ward and a staff nurse treated the patient. The patient was shifted to a private hospital in Nellore after an hour of his treatment at the government hospital. He died in the private hospital on Wednesday morning," they noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidadala Rajini Atmakur Atmakur hospital negligence
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp