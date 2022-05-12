Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajini orders enquiry into 'negligence' by Atmakur hospital

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare minister Vidadala Rajini has ordered a probe into the death of a road mishap victim after a video of two hospital security guards administering saline to him surfaced online. The deceased, M Ramakrishna Rao, was a lecturer at the Government Degree College in Udayagiri.

He was first taken to the district government hospital in Atmakur around 8:30 pm Tuesday after he suffered severe head injuries from a motorcycle accident, and later shifted to a private hospital in Nellore city, where he breathed his last.

While the hospital was accused of negligence as it was alleged that there was no duty doctor present at the time, Atmakur hospital sources said a doctor was present at the emergency ward. A staff nurse was looking after the patient.

"His condition was serious when he was brought to the hospital as he had a severe head injury and heavy blood loss. A doctor was on duty at the emergency ward and a staff nurse treated the patient. The patient was shifted to a private hospital in Nellore after an hour of his treatment at the government hospital. He died in the private hospital on Wednesday morning," they noted.